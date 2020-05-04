HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Lone Star Flight Museum and its supporting partners will fly nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds over the Houston area on Friday, May 8, 2020. The event is in honor of those who served and sacrificed during World War II, and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day,
The aviation event is called the Fight to the Finish Flyover. The flyover will take off at 11:45 a.m. from Ellington Airport and fly a 120-mile flight plan over the skies of the Greater Houston area. This historic flight will last just over one hour, landing back at Ellington Airport at approximately 1:10 p.m.
Flyover partners include the Commemorative Air Force Houston, Gulf Coast and Highland Lakes Wings; Wings Over Houston Airshow; Signature Flight Support; HoustonFirst; IHeart Media-Houston and many individual warbird plane owners, pilots and volunteers. All partners volunteered their time and resources to make this event possible.
“The Fight to the Finish Flyover is an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day – Victory in Europe, said Museum President and CEO Douglas H. Owens, Lt. General (retired). "And, while we navigate this difficult time in our community, we encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own front yards. This amazing flyover is a unique opportunity for everyone to view, all they have to do is look up!”
THE FLIGHT PLAN
This flyover will begin at 11:45 a.m. and roar over Pasadena, the San Jacinto Monument, University of Houston-Main Campus, Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, Acres Homes, Houston National Cemetery, Cypress, Cinco Ranch, Mission Bend, the Energy Corridor, West University Place, Bellaire, Missouri City, Alvin, Pearland, Friendswood, Dickinson, Kemah and other communities underneath the flight path. The flight will end back at Ellington Airport at approximately 1:10 p.m.
See the map below.
THE FLIGHT LINE-UP AND PROGRAM
The fleet of more than two dozen historic warbirds include the B-25 Mitchell ‘Devil Dog’, Grumman HU-16 Albatross, P-51 Mustang, P-63 King Cobra, SB2C Helldiver, CAF Tora Group, C-45 Twin Beech, T-6 Texan, BT-13 Valiant, L-17 Navion, T-34 Mentor, Yak 52 and more.
A flyover program will be available for Houstonians to download from the Lone Star Flight Museum website at LoneStarFlight.org/flyover and via the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The program will include the flight path and a map showing the estimated time the aircraft will be overhead throughout the hour-long flight. It will also feature information about each one of the participating aircraft.
The flyover will live stream on the museum social media channels from one of the aircraft and spectators will be encouraged to post photos of the flyover from their homes.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
The Fight to the Finish Flyover is following all social distancing orders and guidelines. Houstonians will not be required to travel to a “viewing area” to see the planes. The flight path has been coordinated with Air Traffic Control and is designed to allow spectators to see the aircraft from the safety of their homes. The planes will not be viewable from the public areas of Ellington Airport, and the Lone Star Flight Museum is currently closed to the public due to current health guidelines.
LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM – 2020 MARKS THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF WWII
This aviation event is part of a summer-long program at the Lone Star Flight Museum to observe the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII called Fight To The Finish. This program is a thoughtful presentation of life on the Homefront, the bravery of our warfighters on the front lines, the innovations that came from the war, and ultimately, the success of the Allied effort during World War II. Programs and events have been adapted to online experiences due to the temporary closure of the museum. People are encouraged to follow the museum social media channels for the latest updates on reopening and museum programs. Visit LoneStarflight.org or the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.
While it is the mission of the museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, the Lone Star Flight Museum and its partners felt compelled to lift the spirits of the Houston community while we fight COVID-19. The program name, Fight to the Finish, was originally a nod to the efforts of those that fought in World War II, but today has even more significance that anyone could have imagined.
In the event of inclement weather, the flyover will commence on Saturday, May 9, at 11:45 a.m.
