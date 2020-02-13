KATY (Covering Katy News) - Happy Chompers Pediatric Dentistry and the Fulshear Katy Chamber of Commerce held a rope cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Katy's newest dental office. The even was held on Monday, Jan 24, 2019.
Happy Chompers is located along Highway 99 south, a short distance south of the Katy Freeway.
Dr. Adeel Khan is a board certified pediatric dentist with over a decade of experience. He offers comprehensive services for infants, toddlers, children, and teenagers.
Our services include emergency dentistry, sedation dentistry, special needs dentistry and orthodontics.
"We are in network with most PPO insurances and are open extended hours and Saturdays," said a press release.
Visit our happychomperskaty.com or call (832) 559-2370 for more information.
