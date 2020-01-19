HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – The Center for Research on Women with Disabilities at Baylor College of Medicine has launched the National Health Information Survey for Women with mobility impairments.
“Access to consumer-friendly health information is so important in addressing the serious health disparities that women with disabilities face. Sadly, there is very little out there in print or on the internet,” said Dr. Margaret Nosek, professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Baylor and lead investigator on the project, who also has a physical disability.
This survey is funded by the National Library of Medicine with the goal of developing a fully interactive and searchable health information website and user training program that will promote literacy about reproductive and pelvic health for women with disabilities. Responses from this survey will inform the structure and content of the website in addition to providing data for future research.
Researchers are seeking women with physical disabilities to participate:
- Must be a woman at least 21 years of age
- Have a mobility impairment due to a chronic, physically disabling condition
- Have had this condition for at least one year
- Have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection
- Can understand and express herself in spoken and written English
Their goal, with the help of eight community advisors and five independent living centers, is to have at least 500 responses from women of all backgrounds across the country. Recruitment is currently underway.
Eligible participants will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
Visit the CROWD homepage or fill out the survey. For more information, contact crowd@bcm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.