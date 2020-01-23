BRAZOS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A patient who traveled from Wuhan, China, to Brazos County may have Novel Coronavirus according to the Brazos County Health District.
"Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which can affect humans and animals," according to the World Health Organization.
"Health care providers were aware of public health guidance on Novel Coronavirus and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing," said a statement from the Brazos County Health District.
The patient is being kept isolated at home, while the precautionary testing is done.
"If there is a confirmed case, we will promptly announce it," said the statement.
Those who have traveled to Wuhan, China and have flu like symptoms are encouraged to call the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440.
Flu like symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat are typical symptoms.
"Nonessential travel to Wuhan, China should be avoided," the statement said.
For more information visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.