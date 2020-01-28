HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Airport System announced Monday night that screenings for Coronavirus will begin soon as a precaution.
“At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Texas, the Airport System said in a series of three posts on Twitter. "As a preventative measure, the CDC has announced it will expand screenings to 15 additional airports which includes George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport."
It was not immediately known when the screening would begin. No details of who will be screened or how the screenings will take place were provided.
"Houston Airports will continue to work closely with the CDC as logistics are still being finalized," said a Tweet from the Houston Airport System. "Houston Airports (System) is waiting for further guidance on when screenings will begin and stands ready with our partners to ensure our community is protected. We are closely monitoring the latest developments and will post updates on http://fly2houston.com and our social media channels.”
The virus has killed more than 80 Chinese people. Another 3,000, the vast majority in China, have been sickened.
