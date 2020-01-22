STAFFORD (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the county Behavioral Health Services Department will host the county’s first Children’s’ Mental Health Summit on Jan. 31.
The summit will serve to connect community organizations such as schools, hospitals, faith based organizations, non-profits, etc. for the common goal of better understanding the gaps and needed solutions to improve Children’s Mental Health in Fort Bend County.
There will be panel discussions throughout the day with national and local experts to address county services, gaps in service, and existing programs.
WHEN: Friday, January 31, 2020 (8:30am-3:00pm)
WHERE: United Way Fort Bend, 12300 Parc Crest, Stafford, Texas 77477
The summit is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.