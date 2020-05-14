Eleven student journalists from Cinco Ranch and Bridgeland High Schools have been honored by the National Scholastic Press Association. The nation’s largest association for high school, junior high and middle school journalists, them into its 2020 Journalism Honor Roll.
“These outstanding students excel in both the classroom and in their school newsrooms,” associate director Gary Lundgren said. “The future of journalism is bright if these students are any indication.”
In addition to serving for at least two years on a student media staff, in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Publication advisers and journalism instructors have nominated these students for the honor.
Senior inductees are eligible to compete for a $1,000 scholarship, and NSPA will announce the scholarship winner in May.
The winners are:
Cinco Ranch High School, Katy
- Abigail Fosburgh
- Celeste Hoover
- Donovan Nichols
- Esha Nigudkar
- Avery Wang
Bridgeland High School, Cypress
- Ella Barnes
- Della Fowler
- Cara Hudson
- Elizabeth Kemsley
- Kaiya Little
- Thomas Yarrish
All Honor Roll inductees will receive a certificate of recognition and will be listed in the association’s Best of the High School Press, a yearly publication showcasing the winners in the association’s student media competitions. Inductees are also eligible to wear a special honor cord at graduation.
Through education, training and recognition programs, NSPA promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism. Its educational programs, both on-site and virtual, train thousands of student journalists and advisers, and its awards programs include the Pacemaker Award, the nation’s preeminent publication honor. It celebrates 100 years of service in 2021.
