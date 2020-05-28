KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees has decided to move its graduation ceremonies outside to Legacy Stadium. They had previously been schedule to be held inside at the Merrell Center, the traditional location for commencement exercises. The outdoor location will allow for easier social distancing.
All graduations will begin at 8 p.m. They will be held between June 17 and June 25. See the schedule below:
- Wednesday, June 17: Mayde Creek High School
- Thursday, June 18: Cinco Ranch High School
- Friday, June 19: Seven Lakes High School
- Saturday, June 20: Morton Ranch High School
- Sunday, June 21: Tompkins High School
- Tuesday, June 23: Paetow High School
- Wednesday, June 24: Katy High School
- Thursday, June 25: Taylor High School
Graduates and guests may begin arriving at the stadium at 6:45 p.m. for an 8 p.m. ceremony start time. The updated graduation calendar is below.
"Graduates can plan on picking up their ceremony tickets, programs and parking tags on Thursday, June 11," the school district said.
Each campus will communicate to parents the exact time for the campus pick-up.
"All ceremony procedures will comply with current state, county and CDC guidelines," said a post on the Katy ISD website. According to the Texas Education Agency, outdoor ceremonies must meet the following requirements:
- School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.
- Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except that members of the same household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate if seated with the household) may be allowed to sit together in the audience but must be at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.
- A complete and detailed list of all outdoor ceremony requirements can be found on the TEA's website.
Additional graduation ceremony information, including event protocols and more, will be released by Katy ISD on Friday, May 29, 2020 and Covering Katy will update this story when that information is made available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.