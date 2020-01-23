The Spring Katy Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Merrell Center in Katy. Below is a free ticket courtesy of Covering Katy News. Print as many as you need and enjoy the show on us.
The Merrell center is located at 6301 S Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494.
