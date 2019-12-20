CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – When you use Franz Road to enter the Cane Island subdivision the road quickly narrows from four lanes to two lanes after passing Magnolia Cemetery. That will change, and the roadway will be expanded to four lanes now that the Katy City Council has approved funding for the project.
The project is just one block in length, but when completed Franz Road will be four lanes from Avenue D to Cane Island Parkway.
Earlier this month, the Katy City Council approved funding for the expansion of Franz Road from Bartlett Road to Cane Island. The Council authorized the Katy Development authority to use up to $297,995 for the project.
The funds will come from METRO sales tax revenue that is dedicated to mobility projects. The Metropolitan Transit Authority places a one-cent sales tax on items sold in the City of Katy. METRO then shares 25 percent of those revenues with the City to fund projects that improve mobility.
