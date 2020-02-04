KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Community Chip Clinic’s first event of 2020 is happening this month on Kingsland Boulevard.
All Pets Animal Hospital will host the Chip Clinic on Sunday, February 9 where pet owners will be charged just $5 per chip with lifetime registration. The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
A microchip is a rice-sized transponder that is injected between a pet’s shoulder blades with a needle. A microchip does not have a GPS locator on it, but as long as the account is kept up-to-date, its number will be linked to the pet owner’s contact information.
The microchip account is easily accessible online, and pet owners can update when needed and even add pet’s photo, veterinarian information and other pets (including their microchip numbers).
All Pets Animal Hospital & 24-Hour Emergency Care is located at 24221 Kingsland Boulevard in Katy.
PLEASE NOTE: Must bring proof of RABIES VACCINATION (paperwork -- not just the collar tag) for the safety of our volunteers and other attendees. Cats and rabbits should be in secure carriers, dogs should be on a non-slip lead, no retractable leashes, please! This is for personal pets only.
For more information on this event: https://www.facebook.com/KatyCommunityChipClinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.