HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Bennett was killed by friendly fire on Friday in northeast Harris County. Bennett was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy after they responded to a home invasion.
"Upon arrival deputies heard screams, so they went into the house, which was nearly pitch black," said a statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "Once inside the residence deputies confronted two masked armed robbers. A gun battle ensued in which the two suspects and Deputy Bennett lay mortally wounded."
One suspect fled the house before the shootout, while two others were outside the residence. One was serving as a lookout and the other was in a getaway car. All were eventually captured and charged with aggravated robbery.
A ballistics report later confirmed that Deputy Bennett had died from friendly fire. He was accidentally shot in the back of the head.
Deputy Bennett was a 5-year patrol deputy and an 8-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He had a wife and a 20-month-old daughter.
This is the second recent friendly fire incident to claim the life of a local deputy. On May 29, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule, 37, died after being shot by a deputy from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office as they were investigating a possible home burglary. The sheriff's deputy mistook the deputy constable for an intruder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.