HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – A Harris County Jail inmate who tested positive for coronavirus died Wednesday. He is the third Harris County Jail inmate to die after contracting coronavirus.
The most recent victim is a man between the ages of 65-75. He was taken to the hospital on Friday after displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He had been in jail since last summer.
"The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County institute of Forensic Sciences," said a statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "The man's name and other identifying information are being withheld in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules."
As of Wednesday, 1,513 Harris County Jail inmates have been tested for coronavirus. Of those, 718 have tested positive and 778 have tested negative. The rest are awaiting results. Of the 718 inmates who have tested positive since the pandemic began, 278 have recovered and 130 have shown no symptoms.
Seven inmates are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
