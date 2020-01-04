HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Lucian Adrian Johnston, 20, is accused of stabbing his grandparents from the backseat of their mini-van as they were driving him home on Sunday and now prosecutors have charged him with bringing a knife into the county jail.
The knife in a correctional facility charge was revealed in court documents that were prepared December 31, 2019. The incident allegedly happened Dec. 30 after Johnston's arrest for allegedly stabbing his great-grandparents with what court documents call a letter opener and the sheriff has called a knife.
The most recent charge compounds Johnston's legal problems and his likely desire to be granted affordable bond.
The state's request that bond be set high for the two aggravated assault charges were granted by the judge. In each of the two stabbing cases bond was set at $100,000. Additionally, bond was set at $40,000 for the possession of a knife in a correctional facility charge.
High bond was granted in the stabbing cases because Johnston has prior convictions of assault on a family member and violation of a protective order.
The state also contends that Johnston is in need of a psychological evaluation before he can be released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.