CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Arc of Katy serves adult clients who have challenges with learning, reasoning and problem solving. The organization is closed due to the need for social distancing. The COVID-19 economic shutdown is making matters even more difficult because donors and supportive businesses are struggling financially.
The Arc of Katy was founded by teachers who were concerned about what their students with intellectual disabilities were going to do after they graduated from high school. Through the Arc of Katy, those adults are able to take part in activities that broaden their horizons.
“They go to restaurants. They go bowling,” Arc of Katy President Fred Shafer said. “They go to the movies and the rodeo.” They go to Astros baseball games and museums,” he added.
While the Arc of Katy is closed, it is not earning revenue that comes from tuition and Medicaid payments. That’s caused staff layoffs.
“We had to let our instructors go. We have people who are not receiving pay checks,” Shafer said.
Donations are still being accepted but that source of revenue is also being impacted by the current state of the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE ARC OF KATY
“We’re still getting donations,” Shafer said, but the organization’s gala has been postponed. The gala is its biggest fundraiser of the year. It generates about $80,000 to $100,000 of donations annually. It was going to be held on April 3, but will now be held August 28, 2020.
READ MORE ABOUT THE ARC OF KATY GALA
Funding for the gala is important. Last year’s gala revenue allowed the Arc of Katy to purchase a new bus used to transport its clients to events, and it helped with other operational costs. With businesses closing, and people getting laid off, fundraising has slowed.
“It has really impacted donations and contributions because people have lost their jobs and businesses are just trying to stay afloat,” Shafer said.
Leaders of the Arc of Katy are now hoping to reopen this summer.
“We have a summer program and we are hoping that it starts in June,” Shafer said. “We just have to play that by ear. We are still taking applications. We’re just keeping people who apply abreast.”
Saving the summer program is a short term goal, but there are long-term goals that are at risk too.
“One of our struggles is that we have a waiting list for our day program because our facility is just not large enough,” Shafer said. “We are in the mist of developing a strategic plan to move into a large building.”
Shaffer hopes the Arc of Katy will someday be able to serve more people who will be helped by the organization’s services, but for now he’s most concerned about being able to serve the nonprofit’s current clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.