CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Darius Thompson is the class of 2020 valedictorian of Aristoi Academy and Rosemary Williams is the class of 2020 salutatorian.
Thompson will attend Abilene Christian University where he plans to major in sports management and mathematics and minor in Spanish. He was recognized in 2020 as a commended student in the National Merit Scholarship Program and is a member of the National Honor Society.
A gifted athlete, Thompson was honored as the Aristoi athlete of the year and was a member of Aristoi’s varsity 2019 state championship football team. Thompson attended Aristoi Classical Academy for the past five years.
Williams will attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where she plans to major in psychology. She has attended Aristoi Classical Academy for the past five years, often performing in theatre productions such as Taming of the Shrew, Antigone, and Romeo and Juliet. She served as secretary for the National Honor Society and as a Khan Academy SAT ambassador. She also co-founded the “Cooking with Character” club for the Aristoi student body.
About Aristoi Classical Academy
Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in the City of Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Another K-4th grade campus is scheduled to open in Cypress, TX this fall.
Aristoi's mission is to provide students with an academically challenging classical liberal arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.
