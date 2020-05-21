Aristoi Classical Academy Logo
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academy of Katy, and its senior class, are preparing for a June 27th graduation ceremony. This will be the school's third graduating high class. 

The nineteen graduating seniors accumulated almost $2,000,000 in scholarships.

Students have been accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities including: Abilene Christian University, American University, Austin College, Baylor University, Benedictine College, Cornell University, Dallas Baptist University, Houston Baptist University, Juniata College, Sam Houston State University, Texas A & M University-College Station, University of Arkansas, University of Dallas, University of Houston, University of Mary Hardin - Baylor, and Texas Tech University.

Members of the Class of 2020 are:

Isabella Birsinger

Von Hart

Amelia McCain

Thomas Botond

Caleb Hawk

Tanner Rangel

Sarah Charles

Jude Heiliger

Angelli Rodriguez

Juan Corral

Emma Holcomb

Darian Slabbaert

Aleyna Flack

Emily Jackson

Darius Thompson

Thomas Gonzales

Aubrey Lister

Cameron Townsend

Rosemary Williams

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Another K-4th grade campus is scheduled to open in Cypress, TX this fall. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, please visit www.aristoiclassical.org.

