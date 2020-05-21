CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academy of Katy, and its senior class, are preparing for a June 27th graduation ceremony. This will be the school's third graduating high class.
The nineteen graduating seniors accumulated almost $2,000,000 in scholarships.
Students have been accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities including: Abilene Christian University, American University, Austin College, Baylor University, Benedictine College, Cornell University, Dallas Baptist University, Houston Baptist University, Juniata College, Sam Houston State University, Texas A & M University-College Station, University of Arkansas, University of Dallas, University of Houston, University of Mary Hardin - Baylor, and Texas Tech University.
Members of the Class of 2020 are:
Isabella Birsinger
Von Hart
Amelia McCain
Thomas Botond
Caleb Hawk
Tanner Rangel
Sarah Charles
Jude Heiliger
Angelli Rodriguez
Juan Corral
Emma Holcomb
Darian Slabbaert
Aleyna Flack
Emily Jackson
Darius Thompson
Thomas Gonzales
Aubrey Lister
Cameron Townsend
Rosemary Williams
About Aristoi Classical Academy
Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Another K-4th grade campus is scheduled to open in Cypress, TX this fall. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.
To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, please visit www.aristoiclassical.org.
