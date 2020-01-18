KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A woman was held up at gunpoint Saturday morning in the Falcon Point neighborhood while she was checking her mail. The three hooded thieves stole her car shortly after 10 a.m.
It happened in the 2500 block of Golden Fork Drive which is not far from Falcon Landing Boulevard. The woman ran to a neighbors house for help. The neighbor called 911.
The witness described the robbers as three males in black hoodies and jeans according to a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
"This is typically a quiet neighborhood," homeowners association president Robert Serrett told Covering Katy News. "We're all very surprised," he added.
The car is still missing. The victim was shaken but not physically harmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
