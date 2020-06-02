FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - The final arrangements for Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule have been announced. Rule died on May 29, 2020, after being accidentally shot while on duty.
Public Visitation:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020. 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Funeral:
Family and Law Enforcement Only: Thursday, June 4, 2020. 1 p.m.
Venue:
Carmel Church, 2405 Richmond Street, Needville, Texas
