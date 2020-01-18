This story was updated at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 with new information about who was arrested, the charge and how he was caught.
STAFFORD, TX (Covering Katy News) - Marlon Alexander Zavala has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving the death following a fatal hit and run accident Friday night in Stafford. The charge is a second degree felony.
The crash happened on FM 1092 in Stafford at about 6 p.m. The location of the accident was between Dove Country Road and Avenue E.
"Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased woman in the roadway and learned the striking vehicle was not on scene," said a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. "Surveillance video was found at a nearby business and deputies were able to read the license plate."
Deputies checked the registered owner’s address, but were unable to make contact with anyone. Addresses of family members were then checked and the vehicle and driver were located in the 8000 block of Cook Road in Houston. The driver was eventually taken into custody.
“I commend our crash investigation team for their diligence in using available technology and resources to find the driver," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
The victim is reportedly a woman.
