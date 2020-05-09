HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Mask are quickly becoming part people's wardrobe these days. If you are an Astro's fan check out how you can accessorize, show your support for your favorite baseball team, and also help in the battle against COVID-19.
Official Houston Astros Face Masks are now available for a small donation at Astros.com/Together with net proceeds going directly to the Astros Foundation and it’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The masks will be available for a $15 donation and will be shipped directly to the purchaser.
Each mask available is unique, as they were all handcrafted from Astros T-shirts and jerseys. Some masks may contain some element of Astros branding but may not contain full Astros logos and marks, if any. The Astros are expecting to make available close to 9,000 masks, which offer fans a unique opportunity to stay safe while supporting Astros Foundation charitable efforts.
This effort falls in line with the club’s announcement last week of the Houston Together T-shirt, available at Astros.com/Together. Like the masks, all net proceeds from donations received for the T-shirts go directly to the Astros Foundation and it’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
For more information, please visit Astros.com/Together. To make a donation to the Astros Covid-19 relief efforts directly to the Astros Foundation, please visit Astros.com/Foundation.
