RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Trumpets and horns will sound on February 13 asHope For Three and guests Jazz It Up For Autism. The Mardi Gras themed event, presented by returning lead sponsor, Mary and Tom Solcher. It will be held at the Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond.
Guests can expect lunch and dessert, the sounds of Mardi Gras, and a live and silent auction. They will also hear first hand from honorary chairs and guest speakers, Sarah and Greg Swindell. Sarah, an actress, and author of Rounding Home and Greg a retired Major League Baseball player, World Series Winner and 2019 Texas Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, will share their personal journey living with their only son whose has severe autism.
The premier sponsors are OCuSOFT, HEB, Peter Clark and Associates, Pro-Weld Industrial Services and Trusted Senior Specialists.
Jazz It Up Autism is an opportunity to fellowship and bring awareness to a disorder that affects 1 in 59 children.
“The Awareness Luncheon is a continued call to action of supporters, past and present, said Darla Farmer," Hope For Three CEO and Founder. “We mingle and laugh, but there are moments where many are teary-eyed from the stories we hear; being in the presence of those living with autism or witnessing children on the autism spectrum who provide the music (Launch Academy Band) and dance presentations (Cookie Joe’s Dancin’ School) for the event.
Individual tickets, table sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available at hopeforthree.org/events. You can also find additional information about Hope For Three programs, resources and how you can BE the Difference through awareness and volunteer efforts.
