FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - A car was burglarized in Fulshear after the owner of the vehicle had been to the bank. Fulshear Police believe it's a case of bank jugging.
"Bank Jugging occurs when a thief parks outside of a bank and watches patiently as customers go in and out, said a statement from the Fulshear Police. "Most often the crime occurs at the destination the victim stops at after leaving the bank."
The burglary happened on Saturday, Feb. 15.
"A suspect followed a victim from the Bank of America at FM 1093 and Spring Green Blvd to the Ace Hardware in downtown Fulshear. When the victim went went inside the Ace Hardware, the suspect knocked out the passenger window and took cash the victim had just withdrew from his bank," said the Fulshear Police statement. "Please be vigilant, aware of your surroundings and extra careful, especially when withdrawing cash."
