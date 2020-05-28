HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - When Bernie's Burger Bus closed its doors at LaCenterra, owner Justin Turner thought it would be temporary, until the COVID-19 issues cleared up. Now, Turner has announced all of his locations will close for good.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to communicate this, but with accumulating debt, decreased sales, and the rising cost of doing business, we were starting to move into the danger zone,” Turner said. “I was not going to be able to afford the remaining 10 of 114 staff I had left, and paying my team was more important to me than anything else.”
"Struggling to keep the business operating amid the current COVID-19 climate, razor-thin profit margins, food delivery fees, and rising meat prices, Bernie’s Burger Bus has arrived at the end of its journey, at least for the foreseeable future," said a press release.
On Sunday, May 31, Turner will welcome customers to his flagship restaurant at 5407 Bellaire Boulevard in Bellaire, to enjoy one last round of his tasty burgers, fries and milkshakes before closing the doors.
Turner rolled onto the Houston food scene in October 2010 as one of the city’s first food truck concepts—and its only burger-slinging school bus. Since then, Turner has earned nationwide accolades for his burgers, fries and milkshakes and recognition for the restaurant, gaining a legion of loyal followers along the way.
The early success Turner achieved allowed him to transition from a single school bus canvassing the city to a group of buses, and finally to four brick-and-mortar restaurants in Bellaire, Katy, Houston Heights and Missouri City.
According to Turner, the pandemic pinpointed many of the restaurant’s weaknesses. Funding construction of Bernie’s most recent restaurant location in Missouri City, for example, proved to be a fatal move.
“It was a big mistake to use working capital for our buildout,” says Turner. “If we’d taken out a loan and kept that money in the bank, we could have survived. Working capital can and does make the difference between who will survive times like this and who won’t—Bernie’s Burger Bus is proof of that.”
That said, the talented, hard-working chef promises Houston hasn’t seen the last of him.
“Bernie’s has been a labor of love. I’ve learned a lot the hard way but am grateful for the opportunity to learn from my mistakes and am a better businessperson because of it.”
After taking time off with family to rest and recalibrate, he says he'll be back in the mix.
View a video farewell message by Turner on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
As fate would have it, today is National Burger Day (Thursday, May 28), and the Bernie’s team would love to help Houstonians celebrate by taking care of their burger needs today and through the weekend.
Bernie’s Burger Bus on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston will be open Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sun., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 31, its final day of service. Direct delivery and curbside pickup is also available via online ordering.
For more information, visit berniesburgerbus.com.
