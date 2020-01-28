KENDLETON, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force intercepted a large amount of Fentanyl on U.S. 59/69 North on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
The task force is , a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement group. One of the interdiction teams conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 59 North in Kendleton, Texas. During the roadside investigation the Task Force Officer, located 10 bundles containing approximately 10,000 tablets of Fentanyl concealed in the vehicle.
Jose Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on first degree felony charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and third degree felony charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
"The Fentanyl has a street value of $100,000.00" said a press release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
“Our Narcotics Task Force continues to show great results against the war on drugs,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "I'm especially proud of our Interdiction team for intercepting such a dangerous drug."
"Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent," says a post on DrugAbuse.gov. "It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. Like morphine, it is a medicine that is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery. It is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids. Tolerance occurs when you need a higher and/or more frequent amount of a drug to get the desired effects," the website says.
In its prescription form fentanyl is known by Actiq, Duragesic, and Sublimaze.
