CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Due to the awesome level of support from the Katy community, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is hosting a second blood drive next week! The blood drive will be Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May 20, at the Leonard E. Merrell Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
The Merrell Center is located at 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494. The drive will be held in meeting rooms 142-144, please use the West Entrance. Appointments are required to participate. Click here to access the event landing page to sign up.
To minimize crowd sizes and ensure donor safety, the Blood Center will require all donors to schedule appointments in advance. Blood donors and blood drives are essential services and exempt from stay at home recommendations. Click Here to Access the Flyer. If you have questions regarding the Blood Drive, please contact the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center at (713) 791-6373.
