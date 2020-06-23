NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The Bob Woodruff Foundation is announcing an investment of $2.1 million for organizations that are providing much-needed programs and services to veterans, caregivers, and military families impacted by COVID-19. These expedited grants invest in programs that are addressing needs defined in BWF’s research paper “Veterans and COVID-19: Projecting the Economic, Social, and Mental Health Needs of America’s Veterans.”
The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans.
This announcement comes on the heels of BWF’s $1.9 million investment in programs serving veterans through their Spring Grant Cycle, bringing their total 2020 investment to over $4 million so far. The foundation will be providing another wave of COVID-19 emergency support grants in the coming weeks.
As part of a two-year $6 million partnership with the Qatar Harvey Fund to support vulnerable veterans living in Hurricane Harvey-impacted Texas, several of these grants represent a strategic approach to address veterans’ ongoing needs as they are exacerbated by new challenges.
The COVID-19 pandemic is having an outsized effect on the communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, slowing the recovery for thousands of veterans living in the region. With Bob Woodruff Foundation-Qatar Harvey Fund funding, this portfolio of programs will help an already strained social services sector as they continue to support veterans back to their normal state before the storm, and weather a new kind of storm that has brought sickness, unemployment, uncertainty, and isolation.
For a full and detailed list of the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s expedited grant recipients, including BWF-QHF grantees, visit here.
To date, BWF has invested over $70 million to find, fund and shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation.
For more information visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org.
