WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The body of a man was found along the grassy esplanade of Addicks Clodine Road Thursday morning. The discovery was made at about 7 a.m. between Westheimer Road and Westpark Drive along the southbound lane.
"The body sustained injuries consistent with being struck by an automobile," said a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The Community Volunteer Fire Department reported the male deceased at the scene.
Located near the body was the driver's side mirror of what could be an older model Ford F-150 or Ford Expedition.
The case is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.