KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A burglar who broke a window at Katy's 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria and slithered around the floor like a snake has become a regional joke thanks to a social media post and a TV station that picked up on the story.
It was all caught on video which has been provided to KHOU Channel 11 and blasted over the airwaves, along with a humorous social media post from the owner of the pizza restaurant. Katy's 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria is located along the Katy Freeway westbound between Highway 99 and Katy Fort Bend Road.
John Bock wrote a foodie style review of the slithering burglar after he saw surveillance video of him smashing a small front window and crawling around inside, only to realize there was only $20 in the cash register.
It's not the first time Bock's business has been burglarized. This time he decided to be humorous. Even his picture of the broken window was highlighted with a heart around the photo.
The burglar wore black clothes and white sneakers and he carried a sledgehammer. The break in happened at about 6 a.m. Thursday.
Below is Bock's humorous review of the event and the KHOU TV story about his post.
I had such high hopes for you. So many people talked about you recently. Said how great you were. They were so spot on!!!
You broke in at 5:54 a.m. so we all got at least a little sleep. Very courteous. The last guy was at 2 a.m. so some of us were still recovering from the previous night.
You were so thoughtful in only breaking a small portion of the window. The doors are so much more expensive.
So little was taken (we don’t keep more than $20 cash on site) that we hope it was worth cutting your clothes as you crawled across the dining room floor.
I see our cauliflower crust is working, as you could squeeze through that small opening. Way to get a jump start on New Years resolutions!
My only complaint is the hammer to the office door. Management should teach you to pick a lock like most do. But hey you just started so I’ll give you time to work out the small stuff. Also floors were dirty with glass😉
Hope to see you again and we are definitely fans!
