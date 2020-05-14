Katy, TX (77450)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.