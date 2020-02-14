KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - Cane Island Parkway will soon be able to carry double the number of cars. Construction on the Cane Island Parkway Phase 2 will begin this month. The roadway connects the Katy Freeway with FM 1463 near the Firethorne subdivision.
On Tuesday, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court authorized and awarded the bid for the project.
"The work begins this month and completion time in calendar days is set for 304 days, per the contractual agreement," said a social media post from Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. "The construction will add two additional north-south lanes of traffic, doubling the capacity of the roadway. Additional dedicated turn lanes will be built at both ends of the project to facilitate traffic flow," Meyers added.
The project will complete the second half of a 4-lane boulevard. It will include a concrete curb and gutter with storm sewer and a bridge across the Willow Fork of Buffalo Bayou.
"My staff and I have been working at this second phase with our partners like TxDOT, the City of Katy, and Waller County - for a long time," Meyers wrote on social media. "The Atlas 14 (flood prevention) requirements have changed the engineering and design work considerably since Hurricane Harvey."
Meyers also revealed that the right turn lane at the Firethorne end of the project will also be restored. He said it had been removed by the state.
Full description and detailed lane route images at: https://precinctthree.com/cane-island-parkway-phase-2.
