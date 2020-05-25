KATY (Covering Katy News) - Free meal services for all Katy children ages 0-18 will extend throughout the summer according to an announcement made by the Katy Independent School District on Saturday. However, there are modifications to distribution locations. The sites at Cinco Ranch High School, Hutsell Elementary, Williams Elementary, and Tompkins High School have closed for meal distribution during the summer. The last meal service at these sites was served on Thursday, May 21. The Katy ISD “Grab and Go” meal distribution sites that will be open are listed below.
Katy ISD Curbside Meal Service Summer Schedule:
The Week of May 26 – 29 9:00 –11:30 a.m. Breakfast and Lunch
Sites for pickup:
Golbow Elementary (GE)
Mayde Creek High School (MCHS)
Memorial Parkway Elementary (MPE)
Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC)
Paetow High School (PHS)
Sundown Elementary (SE)
Schmalz Elementary (SES)
West Memorial Elementary (WME)
June 1 – 30
Monday – Thursday 9:00 -11:30 a.m. Breakfast and Lunch
Thursday’s pick up will include breakfast and lunch for Friday each week.
Sites for pickup: GE, MCHS, MPE, OAC, PHS, SE, SES, WME
Starting June 1, to find a nearby meal site and hours of operation Call 211, or Text FOODTX to 877-877, or visit SummerFood.org.
Be a Champion Meal Service:
Be A Champion will continue to serve dinner meals at Morton Ranch High School, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last). The organization is also adding an additional location, Bear Creek Elementary, beginning Tuesday, May 26. This location will serve curbside meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Thursdays pickup will include three meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)
Cafeteria Balance:
If your student(s) will be returning to a Katy ISD school in August, his/her current cafeteria balance will roll forward to next school year. Refund requests can take up to six or eight weeks to process. Due to COVID-19, processing may take a little longer.
Free or Reduced Meal Application:
If your economic status has changed, you still have the opportunity to complete a free or reduced meal application through SchoolCafe. If you submit the application now, you will receive the approved meal benefit for the first 30 operating days of the 2020-2021 school year. After 8/1/2020, you will need to re-apply and benefits will qualify your student(s) for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
"Many more families may be eligible for federal nutrition programs due to the economic impacts of the current crisis, said a statement from Katy ISD. "This is a great opportunity to encourage families to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP.)"
For more information about Katy ISD’s ‘Grab and Go Meal program’, such as times and locations, visit the Katy ISD Health Update Web Page. Should you have any questions, please contact (281) 396-2151.
