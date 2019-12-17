FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - A temporary connector road from the north end of the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District complex to Charger Way opened Monday. Construction of the road took just one month.
The expansion of FM 1093 has created major traffic problems for people heading to and from the high school and junior high school on Charger Way in Fulshear.
Construction on the connector road began Nov. 13 after the Fulshear City Council approved the project hours earlier on the evening of Nov. 12.
"I can't begin to tell you how wonderful it is to have such a strong working relationship with this City Council in Fulshear," said Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers. "The amount of coordination, communication, and cooperation between Mayor Aaron Groff, the City Council, City staff, and my office has let Fort Bend County complete this project extremely quickly," he said about the project that began in November.
The temporary connector road is on land owned by Cross Creek Ranch. It's being used to allow another route to and from the high school and junior high school while FM 1093 construction is underway. Whether the road will be utilized in future years has not been determined.
"There is also a huge thank you that goes out to Mr. Rob Bamford from Cross Creek Ranch by Johnson Development for the speed and 'whatever you need' attitude that he gave to the City of Fulshear as he helped this project become a reality," Meyers said. "Without his cooperation and immediate responses - this road wouldn't have happened."
Meyers also asked people to spread the word that the connector road is open.
