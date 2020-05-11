SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) – Devion Dashawn Oakley, 21, of the Sugar Land area has been charged with aggravated assault after a shooting at a home in the 17100 block of Summer Hollow Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.
The shooting was originally reported as the result of an attempted break-in to the home, but the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office later said the evidence does not support that claim.
"Detectives did not find evidence to support the account of someone attempting to break into the home," said a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office. "In fact, the victim had been residing at the home for a few days," the post also said.
Early reports said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, but the Sheriff's Office Facebook post says the victim was in critical condition.
The neighborhood where the shooting happened is near FM1464 and Old Richmond Road.
