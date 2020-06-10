CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Checkers has opened a new restaurant in the City of Katy. The restaurant opened Monday, June 8 at 29625 Highway Boulevard.
"This particular restaurant will make a positive impact on the local economy by bringing between 25 to 30 jobs to the market," said a statement from the company.
“We’re excited to be growing Checkers in the community of Katy, Texas,” said Director of Franchise Recruitment Ursula Lane. “Our guests continue to know us as the place for big, bold and flavorful food, including our famously seasoned fries."
