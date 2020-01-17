RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - A driver slammed into the side of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Highway 99 at Bellaire Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's office the driver was attempting to use the drive through line and struck the building.
The driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
No injuries were reported.
