KATY (Covering Katy News) - Westheimer Lakes Home was raided on Thursday, March 5, 2020 and a man was arrested on child pornography charges.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives, who are part of the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence at 6:30 a.m. The residence is located in the Canyon Gate section of the Westheimer Lakes subdivision.
There were four adults and one juvenile living in the residence. Detectives say Samer Chadi Wehbi, 20, was found to have multiple images of child pornography on multiple electronic devices that belonged to him.
During an interview, investigators say Wehbi admitted to having hundreds of images of Child Pornography saved on his devices.
Wehbi was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail for Possession of Child Pornography.
“We are dedicated to protecting the children and families of Fort Bend County,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “We will stop at nothing to apprehend these dangerous predators.”
