CARROLLTON (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch Junior High School student Camille Torrence won second place in the 2020 Texas Elks State Association Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest held in Carrollton on Feb. 22, 2020.
Torrence, a student at Cinco Ranch, competed in the 12-13 year old girls division and sunk 21 free throws out of 25 attempts, missing first place in a shoot out to break a tie.
At 13-years-old she stands five-feet eleven-inches tall. In this event she competed against eight other district champions from around the state of Texas.
To earn a spot in the state competition Torrence won her local contest, sponsored by Katy Elks Lodge and then the Gulf Coast District shoot-off.
Torrence will be a stand-by for the four-state Regional contest held in Carrollton on March 22, with the national finals in Chicago on April 18.
This year more than 220,000 kids in Texas are expected to have competed in the contest, according to Kelly McDermott, TESA Hoop Shoot Director. Nationwide over 1.5 million boys and girls will compete in three different age groups.
"Texas Elks realize that our children are our future and it is important for them to learn the necessary steps to achieving goals in order to grow into successful productive adults," said TESA President Andy Mishaga. "This is an experience they will remember and benefit from their entire lives. It is a great honor for us to be able to provide this friendly competition as a tool for our future leaders."
Torrence is a 7th grade student. She played on the Cinco Ranch Jr. High A team this year. The team went undefeated with 13 wins to become district champions.
She proudly wears the number of Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, 34, whom she recently had the honor to sit next to and talk with while at a Rockets game.
The Order of Elks is a fraternal organization with nearly one-million members nationwide and distributes over $36 million annually for scholarship, community and other charitable programs.
