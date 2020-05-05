KATY (Covering Katy News) - The website Niche.com has ranked Cinco Ranch as the best place to live in the Houston area for 2020, followed by Sugar Land, and the Woodlands. Niche is known for ranking communities, and school districts. While Cinco Ranch was ranked number 1, Sugar Land and the Woodlands also received overall scores of A+.
The 2020 Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area. The data was obtained by utilizing the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
"Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston with a population of 16,977," Niche reported. "Cinco Ranch is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cinco Ranch offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Cinco Ranch and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Cinco Ranch are highly rated."
"Sugar Land is a town (city) in Texas with a population of 118,182, Niche reported. "Sugar Land is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Sugar Land offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Sugar Land there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Sugar Land and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Sugar Land are highly rated."
"The Woodlands is a city in Texas with a population of 109,843, Niche reported. "The Woodlands is in Montgomery County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in The Woodlands offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In The Woodlands there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many families live in The Woodlands and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in The Woodlands are highly rated."
