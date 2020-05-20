HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Commissioners Court has appointed Christopher Hollins as interim Harris County Clerk. Hollins will take office on June 1 replacing Diane Trautman who resigned on May 9 due to health issues. Hollins will serve in the position until a new clerk is chosen by voters in the November 3 election.
“I would like to congratulate Chris Hollins on his appointment as the interim Harris County Clerk and extend my best wishes to him in his upcoming administration,” said Trautman. “I spoke to him this morning and look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition to the office.”
The Harris County Clerk’s Office maintains court records, vital documents, and runs local elections for the nation’s third largest county.
“I am honored to serve as the next Harris County Clerk and provide vital services to the residents of Harris County during this challenging time,” said Hollins. “I cannot thank Dr. Trautman enough for her service to Harris County, and I look forward to working with her talented staff."
Hollins is a Houston-based personal injury lawyer and has a background working in both the public and private sector.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that Harris County residents can exercise that right safely, conveniently, and with the peace of mind that their vote will be counted.”
Trautman has served as Harris County Clerk since January 1, 2019, working arduously to make the voting process accessible, continually anticipating challenges, and addressing public concerns to ensure the election infrastructure remains secure.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished during my short term in office and am so thankful for my amazing staff for their commitment and support,” added Trautman, “It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the residents of Harris County.”
Trautman’s last day is May 31.
