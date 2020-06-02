FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - With the country reeling from George Floyd’s tragic death while in police custody, Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host a community conversation among faith leaders, community leaders, and local law enforcement about what he calls "the disproportionate violence" experienced by African Americans throughout the United States.
The online conversation will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Click https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/ to watch.
Those taking part include:
Fort Bend County Judge KP George (moderator)
Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton
State Representative Ron Reynolds
Missouri City Mayor Pro Tem Vashaundra Edwards
Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith
Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin
Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins
Missouri City NAACP President Linda Coleman
The Fort Bend Church Pastor Byron Stevenson
Transformation Church Pastor David Sincere
Masjid Al-Qur’an Imam Wazir Ali
Covenant Glen United Methodist Church Pastor Robert Childress
Missouri City Baptist Church Dennis Young
