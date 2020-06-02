George Floyd

FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - With the country reeling from George Floyd’s tragic death while in police custody, Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host a community conversation among faith leaders, community leaders, and local law enforcement about what he calls "the disproportionate violence" experienced by African Americans throughout the United States.

The online conversation will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Click https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/ to watch.

Those taking part include:

Fort Bend County Judge KP George (moderator)

Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton

State Representative Ron Reynolds

Missouri City Mayor Pro Tem Vashaundra Edwards

Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith

Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin

Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins

Missouri City NAACP President Linda Coleman

The Fort Bend Church Pastor Byron Stevenson

Transformation Church Pastor David Sincere

Masjid Al-Qur’an Imam Wazir Ali

Covenant Glen United Methodist Church Pastor Robert Childress

Missouri City Baptist Church Dennis Young

