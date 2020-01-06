WEST HARRIS/NORTH FORT BEND COUNTIES (Covering Katy News) - The Community Volunteer Fire Department Tactical EMS team has been providing Stop the Bleed training at no cost to local teachers for several months. Now, the Fire Department and Harris Fort Bend Emergency Services District 100 has also provided more than 1,200 Stop the Bleed kits for schools that they serve.
The Community Volunteer Fire Department serves neighborhoods along the Westpark Tollway from the Alief area to Highway 99 in the Katy area. The department is funded by Harris Fort Bend Emergency Services District 100.
In June 2019, Governor Abbott signed HB496 which requires Stop the Bleed kits to be readily available and easily accessible in Texas schools. In addition, staff and students are required to be trained in properly using the kits.
"This initiative by the Community VFD and ESD 100 allows schools to meet and exceed the requirements of the new law," said a statement from the fire department. "The safety of the citizens and the children in our schools is of the utmost priority."
In addition to providing the kits and training for schools, the Community VFD established its Tactical EMS team in 2018. The Tactical EMS team is trained to work with SWAT teams to assist in treating and extricating patients that are wounded in dangerous situations.
A Stop the Bleed training session will be taking place at George Bush High School on Monday, January 6th at 9 a.m. and kits will be distributed at 10:30 AM.
