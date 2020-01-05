WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputy Chief Ken Rammrath of the Community Volunteer Fire Department retired at the end of 2019. He was one of the first paid members of the fire department's staff.
The Community VFD covers the neighborhoods along the Westpark Tollway from the Alief area to the Grand Parkway in the Katy area. Station 3 is near Mason Road along the FM 1093 access road.
"Deputy Chief Rammrath has played a monumental role in shaping our department and protecting our citizens," said a statement from the Community VFD. "He has risen through the ranks over the years to his current position of Deputy Chief of Logistics."
"While he will be dearly missed, we wish him all of the best and congratulations on a job well done," the statement said.
