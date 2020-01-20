HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Community Volunteer Fire Department will soon host its first volunteer firefighter recruit academy at the new Stephen R. Fowler Training Field. The Community VFD has a station in the Katy area along the Westpark Tollway service road near Mason Road.
The academy is provided at no cost to applicants who are interested in volunteering with the Community VFD.
The academy offers a training curriculum which aligns with the State Firemen and Fire Marshal's Association firefighter certification objectives. The course is four months long.
Upon completion of the academy, the firefighter recruits will begin staffing the front line fire engines as probationary firefighters.
"The department asks for all volunteers to serve at least six shifts (12 hours each) per month which are scheduled according to availability submitted to the department," said a statement from the Community VFD.
All shifts are served at the firefighter's designated station. Sleeping facilities are provided for downtime between emergency responses. Firefighters receive a competitive shift based stipend and uniform allowance after completion of the academy.
Those interested in attending the academy should submit an application.
"The Stephen R. Fowler Training Field is a state of the art facility containing a four story burn tower, a search and rescue building, physical conditioning equipment, and more," the statement said.
REQUIREMENTS
Those who apply must pass a physical ability test on February 1, 2020. They must also pass a criminal background check, a drug screen and be at least 18 years old. Applicants must also obtain health clearance from a physician.
LOCATION
Stephen R. Fowler Training Field
16007 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77083
IMPORTANT DATES & MORE INFORMATION
APPLICATION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.