FORT BEND/HARRIS COUNTY - It is not unusual for police departments to fly drones to find suspects who are on the run. Now, the Community Volunteer Fire Department has equipped a drone with infrared thermal technology to check buildings for hotspots that are not always visible from the ground or an aerial ladder.
Infrared technology does not rely on light to provide information which means that it can be used during the day or night.
CVFD responded to a predawn fire recently. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters used their drone to check the roof for remaining hot spots. There was a large hotspot hidden in the attic that was clearly visible looking at video from the drone.
"Drone technology is still fairly new to the fire service, but it has a number of great uses," said a statement from the Community VFD.
In this case, it allowed firefighters to check the roof from a safe location on the ground.
"It also gave us a better view of the roof than a handheld thermal imager because we are able to elevate and maneuver easily to see more of the structure," the statement said.
The video, shown below was recorded at 4 a.m.
The Community volunteer fire department has several stations, one is located along the Westpark Tollway at Mason Road.
