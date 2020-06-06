FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - When the nation is in the middle of a pandemic it can be easy to forget that Friday was National Donut Day. It's a celebration that Covering Katy has mentioned in the past, but it went unmentioned this year. Congressman Pete Olson did not forget the annual event when he stopped by the Fulshear Police Department on Friday.
"Thank you to Congressman Pete Olson who never forgets us on National Donut Day," said a social media post from the Fulshear PD.
Olson dropped off a couple of boxes of donuts for the officers. He gave them to Officer Thurman.
"For some reason, these donuts never made it inside the police station," the Fulshear P.D. post exclaimed. The post referred to Officer Thurman as "donut cop," but we'll just call him Sir.
Full disclosure, Congressman Olson has also previously dropped off donuts to Covering Katy. We thank him for his kindness.
