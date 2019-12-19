WASHINGTON (Covering Katy News) - Democratic Party Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Fletcher represents the eastern portion of the Katy area in the state's 7th Congressional District.
President Trump was impeached on the votes of only Democratic Party members on Wednesday.
Click the photo gallery above to see the map of the 7th Congressional District.
Below is Fletcher's unedited statement on why she voted to impeach the President:
Over the past few days, we have learned that the President of the United States used the powers of the presidency to request a foreign government to investigate a potential political opponent, while withholding taxpayer-funded aid.
At the same time, we have learned that, during this period, a whistleblower filed a credible complaint of urgent concern related to our national security. The law is clear that this complaint must be disclosed to the Congress. This is not a matter of interpretation or discretion. Yet, the administration has actively blocked its release to Congress.
These are matters of utmost importance for our national security, our country, and our Constitution. These actions, which the President has admitted, represent a gross abuse of power and an abuse of the trust we the people have placed in the Office of the President. Consistent with the oaths of office we take, it is the responsibility of Congress to investigate these matters, and it is the responsibility of the administration to participate in that investigation: to comply with the law and the Constitution. The House of Representatives should act swiftly to investigate and should be prepared to use the remedy exclusively in its power: impeachment.
