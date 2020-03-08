HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - During last year’s Spring Break in Texas, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52.
In response, Constable Ted Heap's deputies and law enforcement officers across Texas will increase DWI patrols to identify and stop impaired drivers as part of the Texas Department of Transportation “Plan While You Can” campaign. The campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride prior to driving to their holiday celebrations. The increased enforcement begins today and runs through March 26, 2020.
“Drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable. There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel while impaired.” said Constable Ted Heap. “We urge drivers to take the simple step of planning ahead for a sober ride. It’s a decision that can save a life.”
The “Plan While You Can” campaign will tour the state featuring the “Plan to Win” virtual reality game. The game poses questions related to drinking and driving, and illustrates the consequences of getting behind the wheel through an immersive experience.
Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel, here are some alternative options:
- Designate a sober driver.
- Contact a cab or ride-share service.
- Use mass transit.
- Spend the night.
