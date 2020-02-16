WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap is warning Houston area residents to be on the lookout for rose blooms encased in globes filled with what looks to be water but is, in fact, liquid meth. Heap's office patrols a large part of Harris County including the incorporated areas of Katy.
Deputies with Constable Heap’s Office uncovered boxes of these globes as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that resulted in the confiscation of nearly 100 gallons of liquid meth.
The constable's office did not provide the location where the globes were recovered.
If you find one of these globes, contact the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office at 281-463-6666.
