WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fire and emergency medical services in the Bear Creek area got a big boost this week when ground was broken on a new fire station that will replace a facility that was flooded following Hurricane Harvey.
The Cy-Fair Fire Department, Christensen Building Group, and Martinez Architects held a ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on a new Station 5. It will be located at 17819 Keith Harrow Boulevard in Houston.
The new Station 5 will be 19,000 square feet. It will have 4-bays. It's expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
The new Station 5 will replace the station at 16035 Aspenglenn Dr. which suffered significant flood damage following Hurricane Harvey.
